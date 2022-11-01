Comerica Bank Buys New Stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,567 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,785 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth $3,071,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $25,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $34,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Arch Resources stock opened at $152.29 on Tuesday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.54 and a 52-week high of $183.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by ($0.46). Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 119.20%. The firm had revenue of $863.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 52.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $10.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ARCH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $214.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

