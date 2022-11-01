Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.51. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $53.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.