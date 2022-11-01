Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSP. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Insperity by 294.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Insperity by 10.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Insperity by 3.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Insperity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $191,082.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $987,186.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $191,082.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $987,186.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,643 shares of company stock worth $6,961,572. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP opened at $118.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.94 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.05.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 341.97%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

