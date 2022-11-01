Comerica Bank Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in GMS by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth $1,090,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of GMS by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth $1,001,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 5.3% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 390,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of GMS to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,238,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,666,868.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $247,078.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,620.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,238,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,336,573 shares in the company, valued at $254,666,868.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GMS opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.85. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. GMS had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

