Comerica Bank Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Granite Construction by 38.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GVA opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.32. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $43.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.27%.

Several research firms have commented on GVA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

