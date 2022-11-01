Comerica Bank Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,757 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,804,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,380,000 after buying an additional 150,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,344,000 after purchasing an additional 164,322 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Umpqua by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,783,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,370,000 after purchasing an additional 71,955 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Umpqua by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,793,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,977 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,868,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,103,000 after purchasing an additional 182,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua Stock Performance

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $22.06.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UMPQ shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

About Umpqua

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.