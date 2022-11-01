Comerica Bank Has $1.81 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,216,000 after buying an additional 900,170 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Xylem from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.89.

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $102.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $134.29.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

