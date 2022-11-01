Comerica Bank Has $1.84 Million Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.60.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

