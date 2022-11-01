Comerica Bank Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,466,000 after buying an additional 3,870,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 219.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,203,000 after buying an additional 2,335,681 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after buying an additional 1,080,491 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,006,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,162,000 after buying an additional 831,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 141.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,709,000 after buying an additional 762,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of HWM stock opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Truist Financial downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

