Comerica Bank Has $1.86 Million Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE R opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.70. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $89.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 15.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

