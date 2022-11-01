Comerica Bank Has $1.88 Million Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,960,000 after acquiring an additional 115,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,540,000 after purchasing an additional 70,185 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 560,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,995,000 after purchasing an additional 53,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $162.64 on Tuesday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $129.06 and a 1-year high of $276.60. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.68.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

