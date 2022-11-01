Comerica Bank Has $1.89 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,353 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $849,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647,468 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $241,965,000 after buying an additional 7,003,848 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,606,000. Finally, Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,981,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $48.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.