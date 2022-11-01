Comerica Bank Has $1.93 Million Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 862.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 376 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Amedisys to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.69.

Amedisys Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AMED stock opened at $97.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.89 and a twelve month high of $188.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.13.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

