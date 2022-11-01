Comerica Bank Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

BATS:EFV opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

