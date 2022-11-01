Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $148.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.03 and a 12 month high of $251.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.23). ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICUI. Raymond James decreased their price target on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ICU Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.