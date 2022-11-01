Comerica Bank Invests $1.74 Million in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,277 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 75,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 46.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 38.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 523.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ramaco Resources

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director David E. K. Frischkorn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $58,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,218.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $497.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.74 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

See Also

