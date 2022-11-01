Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 3.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 547,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 933,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth $200,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 17.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,788 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLGN opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $48.61. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,201,875.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

