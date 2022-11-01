Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Itron by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.85.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens lowered Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on Itron to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $124,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,005,877.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

