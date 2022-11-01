Comerica Bank Purchases 1,915 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $143,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,332 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 673,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,452,000 after acquiring an additional 448,159 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $521,743,000 after acquiring an additional 398,027 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 679,619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,818,000 after acquiring an additional 354,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 657,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $39,514,000 after acquiring an additional 258,952 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.49. The company has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.91.

BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($79.59) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($65.31) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

