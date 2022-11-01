Comerica Bank Purchases 3,260 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 54.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 0.58. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.22%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

