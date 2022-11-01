Comerica Bank Purchases New Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,481,079,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3,102.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,579 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,617,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,324,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

FRT opened at $98.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.86%.

FRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

