Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,669,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,064,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 237.84%.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KIM. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

