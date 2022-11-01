Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,477,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,620,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,810,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 49.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $487.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $451.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.94. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.59 and a fifty-two week high of $656.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $11.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 4.80%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

