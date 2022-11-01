Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,808 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $83.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.72. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $77.48 and a 12 month high of $112.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $1,706,760.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,938,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,943,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $1,706,760.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,938,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,943,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $330,924.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,785 shares in the company, valued at $671,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

