Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Plexus by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Plexus by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $96,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,924.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,970. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plexus Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Plexus from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.25.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.10. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.54.

About Plexus

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.