Comerica Bank Sells 121 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $131.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.18. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $149.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.