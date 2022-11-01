Comerica Bank Sells 1,500 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at $477,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,975.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,094,000 after purchasing an additional 332,617 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 43.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BERY opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.25. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

