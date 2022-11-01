Comerica Bank Sells 15,125 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,125 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 225,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth $870,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 41.9% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 21.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,964,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,964,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $69,205.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,820.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,945 shares of company stock worth $360,569. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.58 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

