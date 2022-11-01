Comerica Bank Sells 2,004 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,007 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IART. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 7.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,954 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,303 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 67.8% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,598 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IART opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $74.98.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

See Also

