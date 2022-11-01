Comerica Bank Sells 2,099 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OI. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.34.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

