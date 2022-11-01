Comerica Bank Sells 29,153 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,153 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Teradata by 18.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 0.6% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Teradata by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 4.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 48.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $57.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

