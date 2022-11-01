Comerica Bank Sells 379 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in GATX by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,000,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in GATX by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,657,000 after purchasing an additional 42,368 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in GATX by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,480 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in GATX by 479.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 30,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GATX by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,169,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GATX opened at $104.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.25. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.96 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.00.

GATX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $91,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,035.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

