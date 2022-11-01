Comerica Bank Sells 4,541 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.7% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 160,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the second quarter worth about $890,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Trading Up 4.4 %

INT opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.47.

World Fuel Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

