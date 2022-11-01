Comerica Bank Sells 458 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $147.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.38. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $117.45 and a 52-week high of $165.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 0.45.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $380.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.35 million. Analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 110.24%.

In other J&J Snack Foods news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $2,810,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,808,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,253,896.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,699 in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

