Comerica Bank Sells 571 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $169.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.10. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVY. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

