Comerica Bank Sells 580 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 22.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in LGI Homes by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in LGI Homes by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $92.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.84. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $160.59.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.65 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 14.67%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LGIH. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

