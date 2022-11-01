Comerica Bank Sells 585 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 116.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Banner in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 11.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Banner in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BANR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Banner to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Banner to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BANR opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average is $62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

