Comerica Bank Sells 813 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 82.5% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLOK. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at $75,659,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.27. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.