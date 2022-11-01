Comerica Bank Sells 855 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 102.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 40,760 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Flowserve by 21.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 957,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,357,000 after purchasing an additional 170,315 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 74.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 14.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 3.0% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 224,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Flowserve from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Flowserve from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $37.59.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $872.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.17 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.59%.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.