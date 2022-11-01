Comerica Bank Sells 86 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 63,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 634.7% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cavco Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cavco Industries to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of CVCO opened at $226.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.15. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.47 and a twelve month high of $327.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $2.68. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $588.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. Analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

