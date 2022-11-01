Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Banner by 116.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 11.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Banner Price Performance

BANR opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.57. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $75.09.

Banner Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

BANR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Banner to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Banner to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Banner Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

