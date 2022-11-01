Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Stepan by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Stepan by 306.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Stepan by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Stepan by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total value of $60,082.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stepan news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total transaction of $60,082.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $222,089.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,074.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,955 shares of company stock worth $423,309 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stepan Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stepan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

NYSE SCL opened at $104.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.01. Stepan has a 12-month low of $91.64 and a 12-month high of $129.35.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $719.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.48 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Stepan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.21%.

Stepan Profile

(Get Rating)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

See Also

