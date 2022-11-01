Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stericycle by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Stericycle by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Stericycle by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Stericycle by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of SRCL opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $68.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.27 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. Stericycle’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

