Comparing Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) and Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO)

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) and Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brightcove and Wejo Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove $211.09 million 1.33 $5.40 million ($0.06) -111.67 Wejo Group $2.57 million 39.78 -$217.78 million N/A N/A

Brightcove has higher revenue and earnings than Wejo Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove -1.20% 2.63% 1.19% Wejo Group -5,417.99% N/A -231.09%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Brightcove and Wejo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Brightcove has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wejo Group has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Brightcove shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of Wejo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brightcove shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Wejo Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brightcove and Wejo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove 0 2 0 0 2.00 Wejo Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Brightcove presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.87%. Wejo Group has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 501.85%. Given Wejo Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wejo Group is more favorable than Brightcove.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology. In addition, it provides video solutions, such as Brightcove CorpTV, an application that enables marketing videos, product announcements, training programs, and other live and on-demand content; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and Virtual Events Experience, a platform to create customized, live, and virtual experiences. The company serves media, broadcasters, publishers, sports and entertainment companies, fashion, faith-based institutions, retail and e-commerce platforms, and hi-tech organizations, governments, educational institutions, and hospitality brands. It also sells its products in the America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and the Middle East. Brightcove Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Wejo Group

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions. It serves customers in public and private organizations, including automotive original equipment manufacturers, first tier automotive suppliers, fleet management companies, departments of transportation, retailers, mapping companies, universities, advertising and construction firms, and research departments. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

