Comparing Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) & Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) and Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Enel Chile has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Engie Brasil Energia has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Enel Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Chile N/A N/A N/A Engie Brasil Energia 14.64% 22.10% 4.63%

Dividends

Enel Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Engie Brasil Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Enel Chile pays out 5.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Engie Brasil Energia pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Enel Chile and Engie Brasil Energia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A Engie Brasil Energia 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enel Chile and Engie Brasil Energia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Chile $3.71 billion 0.63 $110.70 million $0.35 4.83 Engie Brasil Energia $2.32 billion 2.73 $289.76 million $0.42 18.52

Engie Brasil Energia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enel Chile. Enel Chile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Engie Brasil Energia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Engie Brasil Energia beats Enel Chile on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants. As of December 31, 2021, it had 8,054 megawatts of gross installed capacity, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region. The company also engages in the sale and transportation of natural gas; and provision of construction works, engineering, and consulting services. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and other customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis Chile S.A. and changed its name to Enel Chile S.A. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel S.p.A.

About Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 8,218.7 megawatts. The company also transports natural gas through 4,500 km of gas pipelines in the Southeast, Northeast, and North regions of Brazil. In addition, it engages in manufacture, wholesale, retail sale, operation, and maintenance of solar panels. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. operates as a subsidiary of ENGIE Brasil Participações Ltda.

