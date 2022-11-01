Comparing NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) & Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NETSTREIT and Kite Realty Group Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NETSTREIT 0 0 4 1 3.20 Kite Realty Group Trust 0 1 7 1 3.00

NETSTREIT currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.87%. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.29%. Given Kite Realty Group Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kite Realty Group Trust is more favorable than NETSTREIT.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NETSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. NETSTREIT pays out 500.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out -141.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kite Realty Group Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Kite Realty Group Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

95.7% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of NETSTREIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

NETSTREIT has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NETSTREIT and Kite Realty Group Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETSTREIT $59.14 million 16.02 $3.05 million $0.16 117.63 Kite Realty Group Trust $373.32 million 11.52 -$80.81 million ($0.62) -31.68

NETSTREIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kite Realty Group Trust. Kite Realty Group Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NETSTREIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NETSTREIT and Kite Realty Group Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETSTREIT 8.49% 0.86% 0.61% Kite Realty Group Trust -17.23% -3.37% -1.72%

Summary

Kite Realty Group Trust beats NETSTREIT on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NETSTREIT

(Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

