Comparing Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ooma and Greenpro Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ooma $192.29 million 2.05 -$1.75 million ($0.03) -541.00 Greenpro Capital $2.95 million 2.99 -$14.35 million ($1.11) -1.01

Ooma has higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital. Ooma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenpro Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ooma 0 1 2 0 2.67 Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ooma and Greenpro Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ooma currently has a consensus target price of $22.40, suggesting a potential upside of 38.02%. Given Ooma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ooma is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Ooma has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ooma and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ooma -0.42% -1.40% -0.66% Greenpro Capital -364.41% -48.15% -40.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of Ooma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Ooma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ooma beats Greenpro Capital on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc. provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution. It also provides Ooma AirDial, a plain old telephone service; Ooma Telo basic that provides unlimited personal calling within the United States; Ooma Premier, a suite of advanced calling features on a monthly or annual subscription basis; PureVoice HD, a residential phone services; Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; and Ooma Telo 4G, which combines the Ooma Telo base station with the Ooma 4G Cellular Adapter and battery back-up. In addition, the company offers the Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings; Ooma Telo Air, a wireless Ooma Telo with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth; Ooma Smart Security, a security and monitoring platform; and Talkatone mobile app. It offers its products through direct sales, distributors, retailers, and resellers, as well as online. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

