Comparing Qiagen (QGEN) and Its Competitors

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) is one of 272 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Qiagen to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.7% of Qiagen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Qiagen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Qiagen and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiagen 22.75% 19.26% 9.92% Qiagen Competitors -4,052.09% -190.16% -34.03%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Qiagen $2.25 billion $512.60 million 19.62 Qiagen Competitors $754.38 million $143.68 million 4.31

This table compares Qiagen and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Qiagen is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Qiagen and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiagen 0 0 0 0 N/A Qiagen Competitors 756 3679 10445 155 2.67

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 85.99%. Given Qiagen’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qiagen has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Qiagen has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qiagen’s competitors have a beta of 0.71, meaning that their average stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qiagen beats its competitors on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories. It also provides interferon-gamma release assay for TB testing, and assays for post-transplant testing and viral load monitoring; assays for prenatal testing and detection of sexually transmitted diseases and HPV, as well as assays for analysis of genomic variants, such as mutations, insertions, deletions, and fusions; and sample to insight instruments, including one-step molecular analysis of hard-to-diagnose syndromes, and integrated PCR testing. In addition, it offers PCR consumables, such as quantitative PCR, reverse transcription, and combinations kits for analysis of gene expression, genotyping, and gene regulation instruments and technologies; human ID and forensics assay consumables, including STR assays for human ID, and assays for food contamination; PCR instruments consist of digital PCR solutions; and developed and configured OEM consumables. Further, the company provides predefined and custom NGS gene panels, library prep kits and components, and whole genome amplification; QIAGEN consumables and instruments, as well as bioinformatics solutions; and custom laboratory and genomic services. It serves molecular diagnostics, academia, pharmaceutical, and applied testing customers. It has a strategic alliance agreement with Sysmex Corporation and OncXerna Therapeutics, as well as an agreement with Mirati. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

