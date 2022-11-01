Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $173.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.17. The firm has a market cap of $457.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,139 shares of company stock worth $11,350,942 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.