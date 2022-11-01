Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Short Interest Up 11.4% in October

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the September 30th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $1,856,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 65.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Communications Stock Up 2.8 %

CNSL stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of $596.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.04. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $298.39 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNSL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Consolidated Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Communications from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

